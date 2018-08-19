Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Doug Nelson and Heather Wellnitz

Doug Nelson and Heather Wellnitz

Melissa DeVuyst Haag and Jeremy Haag of 1500 Illinois St. announce the engagement of their daughter, Heather Wellnitz of 1916 Arlington Ave., to Doug Nelson of 1916 Arlington Ave.

A May 18, 2019, wedding is planned.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments