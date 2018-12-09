Dennis and Becky St. Martin of 634 West Blvd. announce the engagement of their daughter, Jessica of 1923 Geneva St., to Chris Sedgwick of 1923 Geneva St., son of Jess and Karen Sedgwick of 4840 Conlaine Drive.
A Feb. 23, 2019, wedding is planned.
