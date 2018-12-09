Try 1 month for 99¢
Chris Sedgwick and Jessica St. Martin

Chris Sedgwick and Jessica St. Martin

Dennis and Becky St. Martin of 634 West Blvd. announce the engagement of their daughter, Jessica of 1923 Geneva St., to Chris Sedgwick of 1923 Geneva St., son of Jess and Karen Sedgwick of 4840 Conlaine Drive.

A Feb. 23, 2019, wedding is planned.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments