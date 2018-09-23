Anthony and Denise Rossi of 5301 Rossi Lane, Mount Pleasant, announce the engagement of their daughter, Valerie of Kenosha, to Ken Fuller of 5635 Tahoe Drive, Mount Pleasant, son of Cheryl Knuth of the same address, and Ken Fuller of Kansasville. An Oct. 27 wedding is planned.
