Laura Garski and Michael Crass

Laura Kathryn Garski and Michael Christopher Crass of 6613 Altamount Circle, Mount Pleasant, announce their engagement. Laura is the daughter of Larry and Dottie Garski of 2821 Green St. Michael is the son of Dan and Ellen Crass of Franklin.

No wedding date has not been set.

