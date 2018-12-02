Caitlyn Burmeister and Ryan Neu of 1118 Orchard St. announce their engagement. Caitlyn is the daughter of the late Phillip and Nadine Burmeister. Ryan is the son of Tim and Betty Neu of Pleasant Prairie.
A June 1, 2019, wedding is planned.
