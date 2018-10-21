Try 1 month for 99¢
Lindsey Bublavy and Thomas Keeley

Lindsey Bublavy and Thomas Keeley

Jeff and Chris Bublavy of Caledonia announce the engagement their daughter, Lindsey of Shorewood, to Thomas Keeley of Shorewood, son of Angela Keeley of Phoenix, Ariz.

A March 9, 2019, wedding is planned.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments