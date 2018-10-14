Try 1 month for 99¢
Nekesha Dukes and Carl Vinson

Carl Vinson and Nekesha Dukes

Nekesha C. Dukes of 4500 Byrd Ave. and Carl B. Vinson of 1808 Mead St. announce their engagement. Nekesha is the daughter of Roger and Beatrice Shaw of 914 Harbridge Ave. Carl is the son of Pastor Bobby and Evangelist Sherra Vinson of 817 Romayne Ave.

A Dec. 29 wedding is planned.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments