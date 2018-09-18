Maria and Nathaniel Barker; Kimberly and Isidore Brooks; Francesca and Jeffrey DeGlopper; April and Keith McDonald; Kayla and Raymond Parker; Jennifer and Brian Goode; Brenda and Brady Lueck; Kimberly and Paul Molkentin; Elena and Scott Wallace; Alexis and Benjamin Krieg; Minierva Martinez and Angel Gallindo; Kelly and Peter Habetler III; Sharon and Stephan Odders; Tracy and Christopher Wolf; Susan and Eric Rudzinski; Cassie and Brian Leger; Shanita and Arlance Triplett; Mattie and Edward Clayton; Leonila and Mario Chavez; Julie and Mario Anchondo; Christina and Marc Redman; Kesha and Emmanuel Canady; Amy and Nemesio Camara; Tina and Michael Roels; Ashley and Nicholas DeBaker; Graciela Gomez Lopez and Aquileo Morales Hernandez; Donna and James LaMothe; Jacqueline and Gbenga Showole; Mariela and Adam Berger; Tia and Lawrence Rosenbaum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.