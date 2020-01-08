Births: Jan. 7, 2020
BIRTHS

Births: Jan. 7, 2020

Ascension All Saints Hospital

Melissa E. and Lonnie L. Baker Jr. (Gardner), Kenosha, girl, Laurelle Arlene, Dec. 29.

