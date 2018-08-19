Mrs. Eleanor Weinbrenner of 4719 Kingdom Court, Caledonia, celebrated her 90th birthday July 22 during an open house in her honor at Grace Church.
The former Eleanor Weinbrenner was born on July 17, 1928 in Kenosha.
Eleanor married Herb Weinbrenner on April 28, 1951, at his parents home in Kenosha. The couple moved to Racine after their marriage. He died on Jan. 28, 2016.
Mrs. Weinbrenner was employed by Massey Harris after she was married.
After her first child was born, Mrs. Weinbrenner stayed at home to care for her children. When her youngest child was in school, she started working for the Racine Unified School District at Head Start. She then went on to Park High School and then Mitchell Middle School, retiring in 1993.
Mrs. Weinbrenner played bridge for many years. She and her husband loved to travel and took trips to Germany and went on many cruises. Mrs. Weinbrenner enjoys spending time with family, reading her Bible and watching old classic movies. She also enjoys to sit and talk with others at Willowgreen Home, where she resides.
Mrs. Weinbrenner has five children: Sandra (Alois) Ortler of Racine; Heidi Olson of Brookfield; Carey (Kurt) Pedersen of Racine; Paul (Laura) of Gilbert, Ariz.; and the late Amy Weinbrenner. She has eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
