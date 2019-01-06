Mrs. Dolores Sorensen of Racine will celebrate her 90th birthday during a family luncheon in her honor at a future date.
The former Dolores Sustachek was born on Jan. 10, 1929, in Racine.
She married Clayton Sorensen on May 20, 1950, in Holy Name Catholic Church. He died on Aug. 1, 2005.
In her younger years, Mrs. Sorensen was employed by Wisconsin Bell Telephone Phone Co. as an operator. After raising her children, she was employed as a special education bus driver, retiring in 1984.
In her younger years, Mrs. Sorensen had a special appreciation for horses and went riding as often as she could.
She is a former member of Fellowship Baptist Church.
Mrs. Sorensen has done volunteer work through her churches and still has a card ministry to bless and encourage others.
She has five children: Debbie of Racine, Gelene (the late Mark) Zubrod of Racine, Michael (Marie) of Salem, Larry (Cheryl) of Waterford and Nancy (Al) of Racine. She has 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
