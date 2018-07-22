William James “Jim” Sakkinen of Kenosha celebrated his 90th birthday July 28 with immediate family during a dinner in his honor at Hob Nob Restaurant in Somers.
Sakkinen was born on July 28, 1928, in Calumet, Mich. He came to Racine in 1959.
He married Irmgard Blumtritt on May 11, 1950, in Berlin, Germany.
Sakkinen was a U.S. Air Force air traffic controller in Berlin during the Berlin airlift following World War II. Berlin sponsored and honored all servicemen who participated in the airlift in 1998 on the 50th anniversary of the airlift. Sakkinen and his wife participated in the many activities and Sakkinen was honored with other servicemen in a special ceremony in the Olympic Stadium.
Sakkinen was employed by J.I. Case Co. for 26 years, retiring in August of 1990. He is a member of the J.I. Case 20-Year Club.
Sakkinen has been a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church for approximately 58 years.
He has three children: Suzanne (Steve) Molnar of Franksville; Carol (Mike Jocius) Johnston of Kansasville; and Allen (Joyce) of Franklin, Tenn. Sakkinen has five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.