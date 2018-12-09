Mrs. Florence Pitchford of Ridgewood Care Center celebrated her 100th birthday Dec. 22 during a family luncheon in her honor at the Charcoal Grill & Rotisserie.
The former Florence Kronenberg was born on Dec. 21, 1918, in Racine.
She was married to Oliver Pitchford on Sept. 14, 1940, at St. Mary Catholic Church. He died on July 4, 1956.
Mrs. Pitchford was employed by the Racine Credit Bureau, retiring at the age of 62.
She enjoyed crocheting, embroidery and family sewing. Mrs. Pitchford made hats, wove rugs, recovered lampshades, made candles and decorated cakes. She always helped others and continued to learn new crafts. When she sat, her hands were busy.
Mrs. Pitchford was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church as a young child, and St. Patrick Catholic Church as an adult.
She has three children: Tom (Sandra) Pitchford and Karen (Robin) Steensen of Racine, and the late Bill (Sharon of Racine) Pitchford. Mrs. Pitchford has seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
