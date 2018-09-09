Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Al Pietkivitch of 5225 Douglas Ave. celebrated his 90th birthday Sept. 15 at home with family and friends.

Pietkivitch was born on Sept. 17, 1928, in Racine.

He was married to MaryAnne Hackler on July 30, 1949, at Atonement Lutheran Church. She died on Oct. 17, 2008.

Pietkivitch was employed by Professional Positioners for 24 years, retiring in 1983.

He enjoys gardening, oil painting, playing pool, watching the Green Bay Packers, surfing the Internet and spending time with his family.

Pietkivitch has five children: Julie Pietkivitch and Jane Pietkivitch of Racine; Sue (Steve) Brinkman of Kenosha;  Jim (Melanie) of Deforest, and the late Bob Pietkivitch.

Pietkivitch has two grandchildren.

