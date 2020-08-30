Birthday: Norman, 105th

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mrs. Helen Norman of Mount Pleasant celebrated her 105th birthday at home with immediate family.

The former Helen Kinn was born Sept. 1, 1915, in Hankinson, N.D. She moved to Racine in the summer of 1945.

Helen married Kenneth Norman on Aug. 9, 1942, at a U.S. Army chapel in Seattle, Wash. He died Aug. 21, 2003.

Mrs. Norman taught music and other subjects at elementary and high schools in Montana and North Dakota. She was a substitute teacher in Racine schools.

Mrs. Norman is a member of St. Edward Catholic Church and was the choir director there for 25 years. She also taught private piano lessons in her home for 22 years. Many of her children and grandchildren inherited her music and teaching talents.

Mrs. Norman was very active in community, church and volunteer organizations. She still enjoys all types of music and is a member of the Hoy Audubon Society. She also enjoys plants, flowers and bird watching in her yard.

Mrs. Norman treasures her trips to the cottage, and visits from family and friends.