Edward Muzenski of 3920 N. Green Bay Road will celebrate his 100th birthday Sept. 22 at a luncheon with more than 50 family and friends at St. Monica's Senior Living.

Muzenski was born on Sept. 25, 1918, in Racine.

He was married to the former Rose Valente on March 30, 1940, at St. Lucy Catholic Church. She died on April 30, 2018.

Muzenski was employed by the City of Racine Parks Department, retiring in 1980.

He enjoyed golfing, skiing, gardening and doing handyman work around his home. Muzenski was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He is a member St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church.

Muzenski has one daughter, Sandy Muzenski Domanik of Franklin, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

