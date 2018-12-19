Frank N. Miller of St. Monica's Senior Living celebrated his 90th birthday Dec. 16 with family and friends during a celebratory luncheon at St. Monica's.
Miller was born on Dec. 20, 1928, in Kenosha. He attended Holy Name School and graduated from St. Catherine's High School.
Miller was married to Dolores Mary Marchant on Dec. 27, 1950, at St. John Nepomuk Church. She died on Nov. 4, 2017.
Miller graduated from Marquette University with a degree in mechanical engineering, and went on to obtain a master's degree in engineering and business administration. He was employed by SC Johnson Wax for many years. Miller was also employed by Kendall Co. (a division of Colgate Palmolive) in Beveldere, Ill., and Baxter Healthcare in Valencia, Calif. He contributed to many patents in plastic molding injections including an award-winning, innovative design for a surgical scrub brush. Miller also worked on the infamous Colgate toothpaste pump and served on the Commission for Atomic Energy in the early 1950s.
Miller was an avid gardener, politician, devoted father and husband. He spent many years as a Racine County 5th District supervisor. Miller served as the campaign manager for Gov. Lee Sherman Dreyfus, and was actively involved in the campaigns for Gov. Tommy Thompson, President Bush and many other presidential, senatorial, congressional, gubernatorial and mayoral races.
Miller also enjoyed hunting and fishing and is a member of St. John Nepomuk Church.
He has 11 children: Thomas (Deana) and John of Chicago; Frank A. (Diane) of Racine; Peter N. (Beth) of Perham, Minn.; Dr. Timothy Patrick-Miller of the Dutch Caribbean Island Bonaire; Mary (Loren) Halverson of Anchorage, Alaska; Christine A. Miller of Sunnyvale, Calif.; Joseph (Janet) of Steamboat, Colo.; Karen (Dan) Unze of St. Paul, Minn.; Lisa (Scott) McCormack of Saugus, Calif.; and Ann (Francois) Miller of New York, N.Y.
Miller has 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
