Try 1 month for 99¢
Donald Marino

Marino

Donald Marino of Racine will celebrate his 90th birthday with his children and grandchildren at the end of the month.

Marino was born on Dec. 8, 1928, in Racine.

He married Pietta Presta on June 9, 1951, in Racine.

Marino was employed by SC Johnson & Son Inc., retiring in 1992.

Marino was an avid baseball player and golfer.

He and his wife are members of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and attend Mass regularly at St. Monica's Senior Living.

Marino has two children: Karen Marino of Janesville and Sam (Shelley) of Racine. He has three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Another great-grandchild is due in April.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments