Mrs. Amanda L. Kirby of 1831 12th St. celebrated her 100th birthday Aug. 5 with family and friends at Infusino’s.
The former Armanda L. Martin was born on Aug. 8, 1918, in Mound, Ill.
She married Norvel Kirby on Aug. 1, 1939, at the courthouse in Marion, Ill.
They started their family in Dewmaine, Ill., then moved to Colp, Ill. The Kirbys moved to Racine in 1946.
Mrs. Kirby’s passion was sewing and she attended sewing school. She made all of her own clothes and most of her daughter’s clothes. Mrs. Kirby also enjoyed sewing for others.
She has been a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church since 1954.
Mrs. Kirby has five children: Palmer (Yvonne) of Racine; Ruby (Bill) Young of Franklin; Janice (Oscar) Bond of Milwaukee; and Norvel J. and Scott of Racine. She has 10 grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.