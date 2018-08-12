Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Mrs. Armanda Kirby

Kirby

Mrs. Amanda L. Kirby of 1831 12th St. celebrated her 100th birthday Aug. 5 with family and friends at Infusino’s.

The former Armanda L. Martin was born on Aug. 8, 1918, in Mound, Ill.

She married Norvel Kirby on Aug. 1, 1939, at the courthouse in Marion, Ill.

They started their family in Dewmaine, Ill., then moved to Colp, Ill. The Kirbys moved to Racine in 1946.

Mrs. Kirby’s passion was sewing and she attended sewing school. She made all of her own clothes and most of her daughter’s clothes. Mrs. Kirby also enjoyed sewing for others.

She has been a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church since 1954.

Mrs. Kirby has five children: Palmer (Yvonne) of Racine; Ruby (Bill) Young of Franklin; Janice (Oscar) Bond of Milwaukee; and Norvel J. and Scott of Racine. She has 10 grandchildren.

