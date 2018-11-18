Try 1 month for 99¢
Mrs. Jan Hader

Hader

Mrs. Jan Hader of 3900 N. Main St. celebrated her 102nd birthday Nov. 11 with family at the Corner House Restaurant.

The former Jan Mahnke was born on Nov. 11, 1916, in Racine. 

She married Charles Paul Hader on June 10, 1944, in Epiphany Lutheran Church. He died on Sept. 3, 1996.

Mrs. Hader was employed by Wisconsin Natural Gas Co. (currently WE Energies) for 31 years, retiring in April of 1983.

She enjoys fine dining, poker, cribbage, reading, the Racine Theatre Guild and watching Green Bay Packers games. 

Mrs. Hader used to volunteer for the American Red Cross and at Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Art.

She is a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church.

Mrs. Hader has two children: Sheryl May of Racine and Susan (Paul) Hader-Knodel of Greenfield. She has one grandchild, five step-grandchildren and 11 step-great-grandchildren.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments