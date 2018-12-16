Mrs. Hope Garcia of Racine will celebrate her 90th birthday Dec. 31 at the home of her granddaughter.
The former Hope Bermejo was born on Dec. 20, 1928, in Fort Worth, Texas. She moved to Racine in 1954.
Hope married Raymond Garcia Sr. in July of 1950 in Fort Worth. He died on Dec. 18, 1991.
Mrs. Garcia was employed by Rainfair Inc. from 1965 to 1987.
She enjoys gardening and sewing, and is a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church.
Mrs. Garcia has four children: Raymond Jr. (Virginia) of Sturtevant; Mary (Joe) Gonzalez of San Antonio, Texas; Claudia (Parvez) Awan of Racine, and Sylvia (Bob) Rosko of Kenosha. Mrs. Garcia has eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
