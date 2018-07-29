Mrs. Bernice I. Bronaugh of 1916 Wisconsin Ave. celebrated her 90th birthday July 21 during a gala celebration at the Miracle Center with more than 150 people in attendance. The party included a mystery game called “The Case of the Missing Keys” where guests figured out riddles about Bernice and discovered that the keys to her longevity are God, family and friends.
The former Bernice Iles was born on July 27, 1928, in Quincy, Ill. She moved to Racine in June of 1947.
She married Arthur L. Bronaugh on Feb. 10, 1952, at the home of John and Ethel McDonald in Racine. He died on Feb. 2, 2003.
Mrs. Bronaugh was employed by Western Publishing Co. Inc. for 34 years, retiring in July of 1990.
Mrs. Bronaugh loves attending Bible studies, reading mystery books, and working crossword and number puzzles. She loves to bake, and is fondly known as the “cookie lady.”
Mrs. Bronaugh was a volunteer at Mitchell Elementary School for 10 years with the state-funded Foster Grandparent Program administered by Goodwill Industries. She was also a vocalist, singing at weddings and other occasions in the community.
Mrs. Bronaugh loves to crochet and watch classic black-and-white movies.
She spends her retired years at Lake Oaks Senior Apartments enjoying group events and playing Phase Ten with special friends. On her 90th birthday she sent her first text message. Mrs. Bronaugh is loved and honored among family and friends, and thanks the Lord for his blessings.
She has been a member of Wayman African Methodist Episcopal Church for 71 years, where she served as trustee under five administrations and sang in the church choirs.
Mrs. Bronaugh has four children: Debra (Jon) Perry of Sarasota, Fla.; Tighe of DeForest; Darren (Karla) of San Antonio, Texas; and the late Bryan Bronaugh. She has nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
