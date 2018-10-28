Mrs. Alice Adamson of 3920 N. Green Bay Road celebrated her 103rd birthday Nov. 3 with family and friends with live music and cake at St. Monica's Senior Living, where she resides.
The former Alice Logan was born on Nov. 4, 1915, in Wabash, Ind.
She married Maurice F. Adamson on Oct. 7, 1937, in Wabash. He died on May 11, 2008.
Mrs. Adamson was a secretary for Material Service in Lock Port, Ill., for 20 years.
She was active in the PTA and Business Women's Association, and was co-chair of the Wheelers, a dance club in Florida.
Mrs. Adamson enjoyed painting, needlework and was a master knitter. She was a member of the Swedish Covenant Church and is present member of the Order of Eastern Star.
Mrs. Adamson moved to Racine in 2008.
She has two children: Selmalyn Allison of Racine, and Richard (Desi) of Pasadena, Calif. Mrs. Adamson has four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
