Mr. and Mrs. Randy Savaglio of 3540 Spring Lake Drive, Elmwood Park, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on a trip to South Carolina with their children.
Savaglio and the former Antoinette “Toni” J. Crist were married o Aug. 17, 1968, in Racine. They renewed their wedding vows at home Aug. 6.
The couple were owners of Century 21 Real Estate; she as secretary and he as a realtor. Savaglio is now a realtor for Shorewest Realtors.
The couple are members of Racine Bible Church and lead the Pacesetters senior group.
Savaglio is former president of the Board of Realtors and was named Realtor of the Year. He is on the Salvation Army Board of Directors and is president of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Racine. His hobbies include hunting, fishing and golfing.
Mrs. Savaglio was a registered nurse before her children were born. She is a cellist, directs youth choirs and the Racine Bible Church handbell ensemble, and likes decorating.
The Racine natives enjoy traveling, and spending time with family and friends.
They have five children: Amy Joy (Frank) Lasee and Rachel (Brian) Christman of Racine; Noelle (Ross) Lipari of Clarendon Hills, Ill.; Micah Savaglio of Philadelphia, Pa., and Britta (Josh) Katt of Chicago. The Savaglios have 12 grandchildren.
