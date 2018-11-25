Mr. and Mrs. Dwaine Zamecnik of Union Grove celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a summer trip to Door County.
Zamecnik and the former Avis A. Anderson were married on Nov. 30, 1968, in Epiphany Lutheran Church.
Zamecnik graduated from Racine Lutheran High School in 1955. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force for four years and served one year in Alaska.
Zamecnik was employed by Chrysler Corp. in Kenosha for 26 years, retiring in January of 1988.
He is a big Wisconsin Badgers, Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers fan, and enjoys playing senior volleyball.
Mrs. Zamecnik is a 1958 graduate of Wisconsin Academy in Columbus, and attended Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Mich.
She was employed in the Finance Department at InSinkErator for 46 years, retiring in October of 1997.
Mrs. Zamecnik enjoys gardening.
The couple enjoyed their travels to Denmark, Mexico and Door County.
