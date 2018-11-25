Mr. and Mrs. Terry Toll of Racine celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Nov. 30. Their daughters hosted a party at Infusino's Banquet Hall in July.
Toll and the former Suzann Brenner were married on Nov. 30, 1968, in St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Zanesville, Ohio.
Toll is a U.S. Army veteran having served with the 196th Light Infantry Brigade in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968.
He was employed by Robert Bosch for more than 37 years as a quality technician. After Bosch left town, Toll went to work at Manheim Metro Milwaukee Auto Auction for 10 years. He retired in 2014.
At St. Catherine's High School, Toll is known as "the voice of the Angels" having announced boys basketball games for more than 25 years. He is a member of the St. Catherine's High School Athletic Hall of Fame, and is an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Mrs. Toll was employed by the Social Security Administration as a claims representative for more than 37 years, retiring in 2008.
She enjoys baking, shopping, reading and caring for her grandchildren.
The couple are members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and were involved at Sacred Heart School and St. Catherine's High School in their children's activities and on various boards. The Tolls, who enjoy traveling, have been to Aruba seven times and to Hawaii this past May.
The couple has two daughters: Dawn (Joel) Yoest of Kansas City, Mo., and Kelly Mayer of Racine. The Tolls have four grandchildren.
