Mr. and Mrs. John Tennyck of Mount Pleasant celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Aug. 16 during a dinner at The Copper Dock in Hubertus. They also celebrated Aug. 23 at Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake and Aug. 25 at a dinner party with family at Michael's on the Lake in Eagle Lake.
Tennyck and the former Carol Nicholls were married on Aug. 16, 1958, at Racine Bible Church where they have been members for many years.
The couple met and dated while at Park High School, graduating in 1955.
Tennyck, 81, worked and completed his cabinet maker apprenticeship at Racine Millwork Co. He then served in the U.S. Army at Fort Bliss, Texas. After Tennyck was discharged, he was employed by Twin Disc Clutch Co. as a technical writer, photographer and exhibit manager for nine years. He owned and served as executive vice president of Color Arts Inc. for 19 years. Tennyck also served as vice president of sales and marketing of Ruud Lighting Inc. for 16 years, retiring in 2002.
Tennyck served as president and chairman of the board of the Screen Printing Association International in Washington, D.C.; on the board of directors of Rochester Institute of Technology School of Printing in Rochester, N.Y.; Racine Youth for Christ, and Midwest Challenge Inc. in Minneapolis, Minn.
He enjoys woodworking, clock collecting, sailing, golfing, photography, traveling, the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin football.
Mrs. Tennyck is a native of Antigo and has lived in Racine since 1954. After graduating from high school, she was employed by Modine Manufacturing Co. and SC Johnson as a secretary. Mrs. Tennyck taught children's Sunday School at Racine Bible Church and Grace Church. She also led a neighborhood Bible study for many years.
Mrs. Tennyck's interests include gardening, home decorating, knitting, traveling, cooking and exercise classes.
The couple are active members of Grace Church and are involved with the Senior Bible Study Group and are leaders of a Life Group Bible Study. They enjoy each other's company and doing things together. They credit their 60 happy years of marriage to God for teaching them his plan of salvation and the importance of following Biblical guidelines.
The Tennycks have two children: Scot (Connie) of Racine and David (Pattie) of Pewaukee. The couple has four grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.