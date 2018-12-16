Try 1 month for 99¢
Mr. and Mrs. Roger Strome

Mr. and Mrs. Roger Strome of 4423 Lake Meadow Drive celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in August by taking a U.S. West Coast tour.

Strome and the former Faye Vance were married on Dec. 21, 1968, at Assembly of God in Mansfield, Ohio. They have lived in the Racine area for 32 years.

The couple met at Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio, and are both graduates of the university.

Strome was employed in sales and marketing for International Harvester (IH) and Case New Holland (CNH), retiring from CNH in June 2009 after 42 years.

His hobbies include golf, sports, traveling, choir and other church activities.

Mrs. Strome was a marketing and communications executive assistant for Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare for 18 years, retiring in October of 2009. Before Wheaton, she was employed by CNH; Battelle Memorial Research Institute in Columbus, Ohio, and Spindletop Research in Lexington, Ky.

Mrs. Strome enjoys traveling, choir, church activities, shopping, spending time with family and attending their grandchildren's activities.

The Stromes are members of Faithbridge Church.

They have one daughter, Tiffany (Andy) Vande Hey of Sheboygan, and two grandchildren.

