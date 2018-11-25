Mr. and Mrs. Don Rhodes of Racine celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Nov. 3 with their extended four-generation family at Hickory Hall.
Rhodes and the former Eva Jane (Janie) Olson were married on Nov. 6, 1948, at Grange Avenue Methodist Church. They honeymooned with a month-long road trip to California in part staying with relatives in Salt Lake City and Monterey Park in Los Angeles. Some of the trips highlights included attending radio shows, dinner at Lawry’s in Beverly Hills' home of Restaurant Row and Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Rhodes farmed and drove truck prior to being employed by We Energies at the Oak Creek Power Plant for 32 years, retiring in 1988.
With his talents in the building trades of carpentry, masonry, plumbing and electrical work, Rhodes has performed many home enhancement projects for various family members including building three car garages for two of his children, electrical work, siding and roofing. He also made 12 grandmother clocks crafting all the individual pieces, assembling them and installing the clock works.
Mrs. Rhodes was a seamstress making many of their daughter’s clothes, knitter, cookie maker, and pie and chocolate cake baker. She enjoys gardening, playing cards, and sharing tea, breakfast and lunch with friends.
In 1966, the couple installed an in-ground swimming pool. Over the next 41 years they hosted hundreds of family poolside gatherings, parties and celebrations. With the volleyball game in the front yard and the pool in the backyard there was something for everyone. Picnics were potluck and all were welcomed.
Mrs. Rhodes celebrated her 90th birthday on Oct. 22 with a family dinner at Mike & Angelo’s. Rhodes celebrated his 90th birthday Nov. 5 at a dinner at the Cotton Exchange in Waterford.
The couple has traveled the 50 states and at least 25 countries.
They are the parents of four children: Robin (Jerry) Smerchek and Ron (Rhonda) of Racine, Rick (the late Cheryl) of Park Falls, and the late Randy Rhodes. The couple has six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
