Mr. and Mrs. William R. Pinnow of 2524 21st St. celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Aug. 5 with friends and relatives during a party in their honor at the Moose Family Center.
Pinnow and the former Delores J. Christiano were married on July 5, 1958, in St. Lucy Catholic Church, where they are still members.
They met at the St. Lucy Festival in 1954 and went to dinner at the Danish Beer Garden by Four Mile Road for their first date.
Pinnow, 87, served in the U.S. Army as a staff sergeant for the 1st Field Artillery Observation Battalion during the Korean War.
He was manager of engineering at Racine Steel Castings Co., retiring in January of 1993.
Pinnow is a member of the Knights of Columbus and has served as district deputy, grand knight, faithful navigator and commander of the Honor Guard Fourth Degree. He has volunteer at St. Lucy’s as past president of Home & School, lector, usher and choir member since 1954. Pinnow is a member of Roma Lodge and Racine Moose Lodge, and his former hobbies include fishing, hunting, golfing, bowling, trap shooting and archery.
Mrs. Pinnow, 86, was manager of Food Services at the YWCA, retiring in January of 2006.
She is a member of Vittoria Colonna Lodge serving on the Sunshine Committee and a trustee of the Ladies of Columbus. Mrs. Pinnow is a longtime member of the St. Lucy Choir and enjoys playing bocce ball and bingo. She used to golf and bowl.
The Racine natives said their happiest moments together was the birth of their three children.
They are: Suzanne (Dave) Pheifer of Kenosha; Cynthia Pinnow of Racine, and Michelle (Tim) Petersen of Burlington. The couple has five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
The Pinnows said that love, their children, religion and mutual respect is what has kept them together all these years.
Their advice to young people getting married today: “Dwell on the good qualities of one another. Be polite and thank one another for favors done. Remember that it takes two to succeed.”
