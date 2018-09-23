Mr. and Mrs. Ron Brodsko of 3120 Wood Road, Mount Pleasant, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary during a family gathering at Gerhard’s Restaurant in Kenosha on Aug. 30 and at Higgen’s Hob Nob on Sept. 29. The couple are also planning an Eastern Caribbean Cruise in February of 2019.
Brodsko and the former Patricia Shaltz were married on Aug. 30, 1958, in Ayer, Mass.
The couple met at Mitchell School. They went to the Fourth of July fireworks in Racine on their first date.
Brodsko served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1961 in South Korea and the Philippines. He was employed by Wisconsin Bell for 30 years in sales and marketing, retiring in December of 1992. Brodsko also worked as a sales representative for Metro Milwaukee Auto Auction for six years.
Brodsko was manager of The Telephone Pioneers of America for eight years and served as an adviser for Girl Scouts of America for 10 years. He enjoys golf.
Mrs. Brodsko was employed by Wisconsin Bell for six years in the traffic department as a telephone operator and service adviser, and the Racine Unified School District for 25 years as a secretary, retiring in June of 1996.
Mrs. Brodsko was a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader for five years. She enjoys watercolor painting, playing cards and mahjong.
The couple were involved in many charitable activities in Wisconsin Bell with the Telephone Pioneers and enjoy reading and travel.
When asked what has kept them together all these years, they wrote: “Our family celebrations and good friends for over 50 years resulting in good times and much humor.”
When asked about their happiest moments together, they wrote: “The birth of our daughter and spending the winter months in our Florida home.”
They are members of St. Lucy Catholic Church.
The Brodsko’s have a daughter Cindy (Mike) McBryde of Union Grove, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Their advice to young people getting married today: “Always have a positive attitude and trust, respect each other.”
