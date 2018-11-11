Mr. and Mrs. Chuck Miles of 624 Royal Park Road, Caledonia, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Nov. 17 with their children and grandchildren at The Summit Restaurant.
Miles and the former Linda Hupe were married on Nov. 16, 1968, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Marshfield. The couple has lived in Racine since December of 1976.
Miles, 71, served as an electronics technician in the U.S. Navy from 1967 to 1976. He then was employed as a corporate trainer by Johnson Controls in Milwaukee until his retirement in 2004.
Miles served on the Board of Directors of Enterprise Credit Union and the Caledonia Parks Commission.
Mrs. Miles, 69, opted to give up her cosmetology career to be a stay-at-home mother and raised two sons. Once the boys were older, she used her artistic abilities to develop her own crafting business including pet portraits (dogs, cats and horses) on wood and canvas.
Mrs. Miles is an active quilter who makes and donates quilts with the thought of keeping people warm.
The couple were actively involved as leaders in the Boy Scouts of America holding many positions at the Cub Scout, Boy Scout, District and Council levels in San Francisco and Racine. Both received the Silver Beaver award, the highest award bestowed on leaders at the Council level.
Mr. and Mrs. Miles were also active at St. Andrew Lutheran Church where Mrs. Miles was a long time Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher, and Miles led a men’s group and served on the church council.
The couple spent many years enjoying riding around the country on their motorcycles and spent more than 20 years helping thousands of people learn to ride safely at Gateway Technical College, Milwaukee Area Technical College and Uke’s Harley-Davidson. They also served as volunteer instructors for the AARP Driver Safety Program helping older drivers refresh their driving skills and maintain their independence. Along the way, they became involved in the Racine County Triad and served on the Board of the Wisconsin Triad. They currently volunteer with the Caledonia Historical Society.
The couple said their faith and respect for each other has been their blessing in life and kept them together. Working together in so many organizations and activities has also strengthened their relationship.
The couple are members of St. Andrew Lutheran Church and Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.
They have two sons: Richard (Heather) of Racine and Roy of Rockford, Ill. The couple has three grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.