Mr. and Mrs. Dean Langenfeld of 2408 N. Sylvania Ave., Sturtevant, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Nov. 3 during a surprise party in their honor with family and friends at Roma Lodge. Albert Road performed and traveled to celebrate this milestone with the couple.
Langenfeld and the former Maggie Hughes were married in Nov. 9, 1968, in Racine.
Langenfeld was employed by Chrysler as a millwright. He played guitar in many local bands including The Pony Express.
Mrs. Langenfeld, a homemaker, played bass guitar in The Pony Express Band.
The Racine natives are of the Baptist faith.
The Langenfelds have two children: DeAnn (Kevin) Burke of Milwaukee and Dean (Jen) of Sturtevant. The couple has four grandchildren.
