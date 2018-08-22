Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Kuiper of 8700 Dunkelow Road, Caledonia, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Sept. 15 during a family dinner in their honor at The Summit Restaurant.
Kuiper and the former Marcella Tuinstra were married on Sept. 12, 1958, at First Reformed Church.
The couple met at church through Mrs. Kuiper's brother, Don. They went to see a movie in Kenosha and went for ice cream on their first date.
The Kuipes are members of Christian Reformed Church.
Kuiper, 87, was the Mount Pleasant tax assessor for 27 years, retiring in July of 1994. He was Mount Pleasant supervisor for two years, served as Racine Christian School board treasurer, served as an elder and deacon at Racine Christian Reformed Church and volunteered at Harvest Outreach.
Kuiper was a hobby farmer throughout his lifetime, and enjoyed softball, bowling and golfing. He also enjoyed building their homes and being a general contractor.
Mrs. Kuiper, 87, was employed with various occupations throughout her life. She was Racine County deputy highway commissioner, Mount Pleasant town treasurer, treasurer for Wisconsin Classis for the Christian Reformed Churches, and a clerk at H.H. West in Racine.
Mrs. Kuiper was president of the Christian Women's Club, was a Sunday School teacher and sang in the church choir for many years. She was executive secretary for the Multiple Sclerosis Society and was secretary of the Mount Pleasant Joint Park Commission.
The couple said that love and their faith is what has kept them together all these years.
They said their happiest moments together was when their children, grandchildren and great-grandchild were born.
The Kuipers have two children: Tim (Marcia) of Oak Forest, Ill., and Terri (Scott) Johnson of Franksville. The couple has five grandchildren, one great-grandchild and another great-grandchild on the way.
Their advice to young people getting married today: "Put God first in your relationship. Communicate, laugh a lot and appreciate what you have. Always respect and be kind to each other."
