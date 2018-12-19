Mr. and Mrs. Dieter Kreuzpaintner Sr. of Caledonia will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Dec. 30.
Kreuzpaintner and the former Sharon Gonnering were married on Dec. 30, 1968, in Waukegan, Ill. The couple moved to Racine in 1976.
Kreuzpaintner was born in Landsberg, Germany, and came to the United States in 1954.
He was a self-employed barber who serviced nursing homes and mental health facilities until his retirement in 2000.
Kreuzpaintner tends to his garden each summer. He grows the vegetables that he uses in his favorite salsa recipe and shares with everybody. Kreuzpaintner also stays busy with his grandchildren and loves to paint.
Mrs. Kreuzpaintner, a Milwaukee native, was a stay-at-home mother for 13 years. She was then a registered nurse in nursing homes for 20 years and hospice for 10 years. She semi-retired in 2015, and continued working in assisted living and group homes until her retirement in 2018.
Mrs. Kreuzpaintner crochets and loves to cook, and she is still trying to cook for two. Mrs. Kreuzpaintner also enjoys baking, puttering around the house and listening to country music.
The couple both like Elvis and Kreuzpaintner has an Elvis room with memorabilia.
They are members of St. Rita Catholic Church.
The Kreuzpaintners have six children: Michelle (John) Anderson, Renate (Corey) Freeman, Elizabeth Knight, Dieter Jr. (Jill), Monica Falduto, and Thomas, all of Racine. The couple has 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
