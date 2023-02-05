Mr. and Mrs. Philip Jasinski of 2615 Sumac Drive, Caledonia, will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary Feb. 10. The couple are planning a celebratory dinner at the Corner House on the Lake.

Jasinski and the former Lucetta Falk were married on Feb. 10, 1968, at St. Rita Catholic Church in West Allis.

Jasinski served in the U.S. Air Force as an aircraft mechanic on active duty from 1966 to 1970 and was awarded the Airmen’s Medal for Bravery. He then joined the 128th Air Refueling Wing in Milwaukee in September of 1973 and retired in 1994 as a technical sergeant.

The couple lived in New York and England prior to moving back to Wisconsin. They settled in Caledonia, where they purchased their first home in 1972 and have resided there for 51 years. The Jasinskis grew up down the street from each other and are the classic “boy and girl next door” story.

Jasinski was employed by Unit Drop Forge in West Allis from 1966 until retiring in 2008 as a lead man.

He is a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2895 and a past member of the VFW State Honor Guard. He is also a All American White Hat past VFW State commander recipient. Jasinski enjoys bowling on two senior leagues.

Mrs. Jasinski held her first job at Dutchland Dairy in West Allis. She went on to work for Marcus Corp. and Reliance Trading Corp., where she retired as a sales service consultant.

Mrs. Jasinski bowled for many years, enjoys floral arranging, and has done flowers for many weddings, baby and bridal showers. She also loves working Sudoku puzzles. Mrs. Jasinski is president and member of the VFW Post 2895 Auxiliary, and is a past State VFW Ladies Auxiliary president. She and her husband served together historically as the first husband and wife team to hold those posts together.

The couple enjoys traveling to VFW conventions. They thoroughly enjoy quality family time and attending their grandchildren’s events.

The Jasinskis have two children: Susanne (Mark) Verwey of Mount Pleasant and Robert of West Allis. They have five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.