The Journal Times Anniversary Announcement Submission Submission ID: 289 Contact Information Contact Name David Hess Contact Phone (262) 853-9000 Contact Email david.hess9000@gmail.com Anniversary Information The couple is celebrating their 70th Anniversary Couple Information Couple Name Emil and Carol Hess Wife's maiden name Holsinger Municipality Racine Phone (262) 637-2647 Date and year of wedding February 14, 1953 Place of wedding (include city and state) Holy Name Church, Racine, WI How will anniversary be celebrated (include date and place)? A celebration with family at the Corner House on the Lake. February 11, 2023 Are both natives of Racine No If no, how long have you been in the Racine area Carol her whole life...Emil since the late 50's (when they moved back from Spokane after his service in the Air Force concluded) Husband's former occupation, employer & date of retirement Long, successful career in car sales. Retired in late 90s. Husband's organizations, volunteer work, hobbies, office held, armed forces served, etc. Shortly after the wedding, they relocated to Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, WA, where Emil was a crew member on the B-36 Peacemaker strategic bomber and served in the Korean War. His favorite pastimes over the years have included exploring the country by car (oftentimes spontaneously), attending airshows, and cheering on the Packers and Brewers. Wife's former occupation, employer & date of retirement None (homemaker) Wife's organizations, volunteer work, hobbies, office held, armed forces served, etc. Carol always enjoyed fishing off the Wind Point pier and carried on her love for music by being very active with the Sweet Adelines organization of a cappella singers. Her favorite memory is performing in international competition at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Church affiliations None Family Information Number of children 7 Names of children, their spouses, where they live (Ex. Mary (John) Smith of Racine for a daughter, John (Sandy) Smith of Racine for a son: Lynn Marie (deceased) // Robert (Linda) of Racine // Jim of Columbus, WI // Jean (Doug) of Racine // Julie (Bob) of Plymouth, MN // Michele of Racine // David (Angie) of New Berlin, WI Number of grandchildren 13 Number of great-grandchildren 5 For couples celebrating their 60th, 65th or 70th anniversaries How, when & where did you meet? Emil and Carol met in high school when they were both members of the St. Catherine’s choir. What was your first date? Dinner at the Spinning Wheel restaurant in Racine. What has kept you together all these years? Love, devotion, and "we really like each other." What was your happiest moments together? "Our proudest moments come from our family's many accomplishments." What advice do you have for young people getting married today? "Always communicate and treat each other with respect." Age of husband 90 Age of wife 88 Upload your anniversary photo Picture file to attach File uploaded The Journal Times

212 Fourth St.

Racine, WI 53403

888-460-8725



Copyright © 2023 Journal Times. All rights reserved