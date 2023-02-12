Hess, 70th
Mr. and Mrs. Emil Hess of Racine celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary during a family celebration Feb. 11 at the Corner House on the Lake.
Hess and the former Carol Holsinger ware married on Feb. 14, 1953, at Holy Name Catholic Church. They met in high school when they were both members of the St. Catherine’s choir. Their first date was to the Spinning Wheel Restaurant.
Shortly after the wedding, the couple relocated to Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, Wash., where Hess was a crew member on the B-36 peacemaker strategic bomber and served in the Korean War.
Hess, 90, had a long, successful career in car sales, retiring in the late 1990s.
His favorite pastimes over the years have included exploring the country by car (oftentimes spontaneously), attending airshows, and cheering on the Packers and Brewers.
Mrs. Hess, a Racine native, was a homemaker. She always enjoyed fishing off the Wind Point pier. Mrs. Hess, 88, carried on her love for music by being very active with the Sweet Adelines organization of a cappella singers. Her favorite memory is performing at the international competition at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.
When asked what has kept them together all these years, the couple responded, “Love, devotion and we really like each other.”
They said their proudest moments come from their family’s many accomplishments.
The couple has seven children: Robert (Linda), Jean (Doug) Andrewski and Michele Davitz, all of Racine; Jim of Columbus; Julie (Bob) Weaver of Plymouth, Minn.; David (Angie) of New Berlin; and the late Lynn Marie Hess. The Hesses have 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Their advice for young people getting married today: “Always communicate and treat each other with respect.”