Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Green

Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Green of Racine celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary during dinner in their honor at Sebastian's, followed by a family celebration at the home of their son and daughter-in-law.

Green and the former Dorothy Turner were married on Nov. 30, 1968, in Racine. The couple has lived in Racine for more than 60 years.

Green, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, was an assembler at Haban Manufacturing Co., retiring in 2000. He enjoys reading, music and football. 

Mrs. Green was an endoscopy technician at Wheaton Franciscan, retiring in 2014. She enjoys gardening, crafts, water aerobics and British television.

The Greens have four children: Gwen (Larry) Latiker, Stephanie (DeAndrae) Woods and David (Christonya) of Racine, and Melissa Green of South Milwaukee. The couple has six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

