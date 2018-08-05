Geschke, 60th
Mr. and Mrs. Richard “Dick” Geschke of Yorkville celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary June 22 during a family cookout hosted by their children and June 23 during an open house for family and friends.
Geschke and the former Laurel Vyvyan were married on Aug. 15, 1958, at Yorkville United Methodist Church, Yorkville.
The couple met in high school and began dating when Geschke came home from the service. They have lived in Racine County almost their entire lives.
Geschke, 85, graduated from Union Grove High School in 1952. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the 3rd Armored Division in Germany for two years.
When Geschke was discharged, he worked for the C & D Duck Farm, then 10 years with the United Parcel Service and then 27 years with SC Johnson, retiring in 1995.
Geschke is a passionate fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Badgers. He enjoys yardwork, woodworking and traveling.
Mrs. Geschke, 80, is a 1955 graduate of Union Grove High School, a 1957 graduate of the Racine-Kenosha County Teacher’s College and a 1972 graduate of Carthage College, Kenosha. She loved her teaching career of 30 years at Union Grove Grade School, retiring in 1996.
Mrs. Geschke’s hobbies are quilting, gardening and traveling. She has been a lifelong active member of Yorkville United Methodist Church and was a member of the Racine Garden Club for 17 years.
The couple said their happiest moments together have been activities involving their family members including sporting events, weddings, vacations and the Racine County Fair.
They have five children: Jodi (William) Klug of Franksville; James (Karen) of Mequon; Timothy (Katherine) of Neshotah; Beth (Kent) Miller of Cape Coral, Fla.; and Jason (Dorian) of Franksville. The Geschkes are the proud grandparents of 17 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Their advice to young people getting married today: “You must each give 110 percent. You must trust, respect and cooperate with each other. And, above all, find reasons to laugh.”
