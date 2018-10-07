Mr. and Mrs. Fredrick Ganaway of 1010 Orchard St. celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 5 during a luncheon celebration in their honor at the Art Institute of Chicago. A cake reception was held Sept. 9 at First United Methodist Church.
Ganaway and the former Deborah Ann Foster were married on Aug. 31, 1968, at First United Methodist Church in Decatur, Ill. The couple has lived in Racine since 1981.
Ganaway was a sergeant in the U.S. Army and served in Germany from 1970 to 1972.
He was operations and manufacturing services manager for Modine Manufacturing Co., retiring on Oct. 31, 2008.
Ganaway enjoys golfing and is a life member of the University of Illinois Alumni Association, chairman of the Gateway Technical College Foundation board of directors, Emergency Food and Shelter Program Committee for Racine County, church administrative board chairperson, former NAMI Racine County board member and a lifetime member of the Institute of Industrial Engineers.
Mrs. Ganaway retired as executive director of NAMI Racine County in 2013. Prior to that, she was employed by The ARC of Racine for 17 years.
Mrs. Ganaway is a member of the Junior League of Racine, AAUW, chair of the Church Staff Pastor Parish Committee, board member of the Racine Art Museum, chairperson of the Transit and Parking Commission for the City of Racine, a member of the Crisis Intervention Team for law enforcement in Racine County, former member of the children's mental health task force C2MH and a lifetime member of the University of Illinois Alumni Association.
The couple are members of First United Methodist Church and enjoy dancing and traveling
They have three children: Bryan (Irina) of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; Andrew (Angela) of Mount Pleasant; and the late Katherine Ganaway. The couple has two grandchildren.
