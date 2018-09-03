Mr. and Mrs. John Eilers of Racine celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary during a dinner out with their family.
Eilers and the former Jeanette Borowski were married on Sept. 6, 1958, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Milwaukee. They met while out in Milwaukee with friends.
The Racine natives are members of St. Mary By The Lake Catholic Church, Caledonia.
Eilers, 81, is a retired National Guard mechanic. He was a crusher painter for Nordberg-Rexnord of Milwaukee.
Eilers enjoys woodworking, gardening, visiting with family and is a church program volunteer.
Mrs. Eilers, 78, was employed by AOA orthodontic lab.
She enjoys sewing, helping with her great-grandchildren and is a church volunteer.
The couple said that their respect for one another, working together on many home projects and family gatherings is what has kept them together all these years. They said their happiest moments together was the holidays and getting together with the entire family.
The couple has three children: Patti (Brian) Ramczyk and Cheryl (Jerry) Engelbart of Caledonia, and Tony (Karen) of Franksville. There are nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
The Eilers' advice to young people getting married today: "Be true to one another and love unconditionally."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.