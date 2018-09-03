Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Mr. and Mrs. Peter Bushman

Mr. and Mrs. Peter Bushman of 4922 High Meadows Terrace, Mount Pleasant, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 3 during a family dinner held in their honor at the Rio Hotel in Las Vegas, Nev.

Bushman and the former Linda Albro were married on Sept. 7, 1968, in Racine.

Bushman was employed by Ameritech/Wisconsin Bell.

Mrs. Bushman was employed by Kohl's Department Store.

The Bushmans have two children: Jennifer (Travis) Laib of Pleasant Prairie and Michael of California. They have four grandchildren.

