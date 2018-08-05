Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Mr. and Mrs. Don Burant of 1775 Newman Road celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary July 21 with family at The Corner House.

Burant and the former Mary Lucas were married on July 19, 1958, in St. Stephens Catholic Church in Stevens Point. The couple has lived in Racine for 60 years.

Burant, 86, is a U.S. Army Korean War veteran. He was employed by the Racine Unified School District as an elementary principal.

Mrs. Burant, 82, was a teacher for the Racine Unified School District.

The couple retired in 1990 and entered the art scene. Mrs. Burant as a watercolor artist, and Burant as her matter and framer. They spent 16 years selling their art at fairs and shows across Wisconsin and Illinois. Mrs. Burant is best know for her florals.

The couple said that common goals and interests, including their religious faith, and a genuine love and respect for each other is what has kept them together all these years.

They are members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

The Burants have three daughters: Margie Kissner of Apple Valley, Minn.; Jeanne (Doug) Jones of Prior Lake, Minn.; and Nancy (Bob) Margis of Racine. The couple has seven grandchildren.

