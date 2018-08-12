Mr. and Mrs. David Bartholf of 1413 Greenfield Ave., Burlington, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 17.
Bartholf and the former Linda Winters were married on Aug. 17, 1968, in Wisconsin Rapids. The couple has lived in Racine more than 70 years.
Bartholf served in the U.S. Army for four years. He retired from Lavelle Industries in 1998.
Bartholf enjoys deer hunting and fishing.
Mrs. Bartholf is a homemaker.
The couple has two children: Angela (Blair) Pfeffer of Mount Pleasant and Teri Bryant of Burlington. They have four grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.