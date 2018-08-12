Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Mr. and Mrs. David Bartholf
Mr. and Mrs. David Bartholf of 1413 Greenfield Ave., Burlington, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 17.

Bartholf and the former Linda Winters were married on Aug. 17, 1968, in Wisconsin Rapids. The couple has lived in Racine more than 70 years.

Bartholf served in the U.S. Army for four years. He retired from Lavelle Industries in 1998.

Bartholf enjoys deer hunting and fishing.

Mrs. Bartholf is a homemaker.

The couple has two children: Angela (Blair) Pfeffer of Mount Pleasant and Teri Bryant of Burlington. They have four grandchildren.

