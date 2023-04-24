MOUNT PLEASANT — A spring Lifestyle & Retirement Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.

This is an event for baby boomers, seniors, caregivers and friends featuring a diverse range of exhibitors, entertainment, health screenings and educational seminars with the goal of helping the 55-plus demographic manage and enhance all aspects of their lives.

There will be vendors and free seminars and screenings. The first 300 patrons will receive a free bag.