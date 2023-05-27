RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., will host Worldwide Knitting in Public Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10.
The public is invited to drop in to this free event with their current project. Chairs will be provided.
RACINE — The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., will host Worldwide Knitting in Public Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10.
The public is invited to drop in to this free event with their current project. Chairs will be provided.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.