ARCHERY, CHAINSAWS AND CRANES
CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering these events:
- "Cranes Over Wisconsin," 7-8 p.m. Thursday, June 1. Stephanie Schmidt, a whooping crane outreach coordinator for the International Crane Foundation, teach attendees how to identify the two species of cranes in Wisconsin, their history, the threats they face, the habitats they use and the whooping crane reintroduction program going on in our own backyard. There is no fee to attend.
- "Archery" class for ages 7 and older, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, June 21, July 19 or Aug. 23. Attendees will learn how to use a recurve bow in a non-competitive atmosphere. Classes will be held outdoors unless there is inclement weather then it will be held indoors. Equipment is supplied. The cost is $15 for the first class; $7.50 for additional classes. Registration is required by calling 262-639-1515 or email info@riverbendracine.org.
- "Chainsaw Safety" presentation, 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24. Aaron Schauer, instructor and program director in arboriculture/urban forestry at Gateway Technical College, will introduce attendees to the basic rules and considerations when cutting with a chainsaw. He'll discuss cutting technique, how a chainsaw works to cut wood, and chaps and other safety equipment. Participants will go into the forest for a basic tree-felling demonstration and discussion. There is no fee to attend.
