WATERFORD — Waterford Public Library staff and patrons recently celebrated the completion of the Alphabet Lab with an "ABC" party.

Special guest was Kelly Klein, co-owner of Reads by the River Books and Gifts, who sponsored Alphabet Lab with a $1,000 donation. Klein explained that literacy is so important to both the library and her bookstore and that she was happy to support this library program.

Alphabet Lab, as the name suggests, it is an early-literacy program teaching the alphabet to children 4 and younger. Play, movement, sound, visuals and American Sign Language are used to make learning about the alphabet fun.