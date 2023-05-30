Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Racine/Kenosha Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) will celebrate its five-year anniversary of the first beds they built and delivered on June 10.

They are celebrating by hosting a build day at Bane-Nelson Inc., 4019 43rd St., Kenosha. They have assembled enough wood for 100 beds, and hope that with the community’s help, they can build all 100 beds for children in Racine and Kenosha.

To sign up to volunteer, register at https://sleepinheavenlypeace.my.site.com/Volunteering/s.

At 3:30 p.m., a celebration picnic will be held across the street from the bed building site. There will be live music by The Affordables, food, awards, and special guest Luke Mickelson, SHP founder and executive director. The free event is open to the first 125 people to sign up at signupgenius.com/go/70a0b44a9ad2ea5f94-5thanniversary.

In the intervening years, the volunteers at SHP have built and delivered 1,462 beds to children between 3 and 17 years old that did not have proper beds.