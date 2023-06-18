RACINE — Disabled American Veterans offers free transportation service to veterans who are ambulatory and who have a scheduled medical appointment at VA (Zablocki) Medical Center in Milwaukee or the VA Outpatient Clinic in Union Grove.

Through the transportation network, DAV volunteers drive sick and disabled veterans to and from VA medical facilities for treatment.

An appointment is required by calling Patti Davis, DAV transportation coordinator, at 262-993-4879.

Volunteer drivers are also needed and can call Davis.

For more information, go to http://dav-wi.org.